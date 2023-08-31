LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — The Greater Lansing Convention & Visitors Bureau, a local nonprofit that works to draw tourists to Lansing, is rebranding itself as Choose Lansing.

The nonprofit organization is known for developing events and promoting local attractions to bring visitors to Lansing, as well as the tri-county area of Ingham, Clinton and Eaton counties.

Choose Lansing announced the name change, and said its mission remains the same moving forward. “Only the name and logo are changing,” the release says.

The nonprofit says the choice is the result of months of research, which included surveys and focus groups with participation from community leaders, locals, visitors and industry experts.

Also doing a rebrand is the Greater Lansing Sports Authority, which will now be known as the Lansing Sports Commission.

The Lansing Sports Commission will focus on boosting amateur athletic competitions and events and will work to make Greater Lansing a destination for the development of athletic facilities.

