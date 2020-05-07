Greater Lansing Food Bank: Food is available to anyone in need

Lansing, Mich. (WLNS) —

The Greater Lansing Food Bank (GLFB) wants to remind the community that food is available from more than 140 food pantries and agencies around its seven-county region.

To locate the pantry closest to you or to find the next drive-through food distribution, you can call the GLFB main warehouse line at (517) 908-3680 between the hours of 9:00 a.m.-4:00 p.m., dial 2-1-1 for 24/7 assistance or go to: www.glfoodbank.org/get-help.

Thousands of people have never experienced this type of financial hardship before this crisis and many are still hesitant to use these nonprofit resources. GLFB wants people to understand that emergencies like this are one of the primary reasons food pantries were founded and located throughout the counties.

“We believe no one should worry about their next meal, especially during an emergency,” stated CEO Michelle Lantz. “Food is available at our partner agencies around the region, but some people may be reluctant to use them. I want everyone to know, if you’ve lost a job or are struggling to put food on your table for any reason, we’re here for you.”

Additionally, GLFB organizes multiple “mobile food distributions” each month and has recently added more drive-through mobiles and “pop-up” mobiles with fresh produce, dairy and even meats to ensure enough food is getting to residents in need during the COVID-19 pandemic.

All agencies and mobile distributions are using a “drive-through” concept, where people stay right in their car and food is loaded into their vehicle so everyone maintains a safe distance.

“When someone faces a financial hardship or an emergency, they should consider using the resources provided through the generosity of the community. All of us have times in our lives where a situation outside our control impacts our life. That’s why these resources are available to the community.”