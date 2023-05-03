LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — The Greater Lansing Food Bank is hosting its annual Empty Plate fundraiser event on Wednesday at 5 p.m. at the Kellogg Center at Michigan State University.

The food bank has a goal of delivering more than 10 million meals to neighbors in 2023, and are using this fundraiser to help achieve that.

Kelly Miller, director of philanthropy at the Greater Lansing Food Bank, said that each ticket sold at the fundraiser will provide 300 meals to people in need.

“We usually have anywhere between 500 to 700 people in attendance from sponsors to the people that buy tickets and its really a celebration and its really about the community coming together to raise meals and work towards to the fight against hunger,” Miller said.

The Empty Plate event includes a strolling dinner that features area chefs, along with live and silent auctions and prizes.