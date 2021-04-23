Groundbreaking begins for new dog park

JACKSON, Mich. (WLNS) – A new dog park is coming to Jackson, and today will be the groundbreaking ceremony to celebrate the city’s first dog attraction.

Betty’s Dog Park will be located at the corner of North Blackstone and Van Buren Streets.

Officials say, it will be fully fenced, with separate areas for big and small dogs to roam free.

In addition, there will be sidewalks, benches and picnic tables.

It was named after Betty Dahlem Desbiens, a long-time Jackson resident who donated funds to make the park possible.

The six-week construction project will be completed in time for the park to open this summer.