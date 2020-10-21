Groundbreaking ceremony for Allen Park to bring opportunities to local community

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Mayor Andy Schor will be joined by community leaders and development partners for the groundbreaking ceremony for Allen Place which is a project that will bring food, health, housing and energy innovation to the community.

The building will include 21 mixed-income rental housing units, a health clinic, a food co-op specializing in locally grown food products with increased access to healthy food options for area residents.

The Allen Place Project is expected to catalyze expanded business opportunities and growth for small scale food entrepreneurs.



The event is scheduled to begin at 11 a.m. in the Allen Neighborhood Center located at 1611 E.ast Kalamazoo Street.