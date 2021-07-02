Group biking 4,000 miles stop in Lansing and are sleeping in a museum

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS)– If you haven’t worked out recently… be prepared to feel like a slacker. 19 students and recent graduates from the University of Texas are biking 4,000 miles across the country, and Thursday they stopped in Lansing.

The group started their trip June 4th and are on day 27 of 70. The group is apart of the non-profit “Texas 4,000 for cancer.”

Usually the group will ride from Austin, Texas to Anchorage, Alaska. Due to the Canadian border being closed to the U.S. they had to take a detour.

“We’ll be passing through Pennsylvania Maryland, Washington D.C. down to Atlanta Georgia and then we’ll be shooting west across the deep south back into Texas,” said Karen Liu, one of the cyclists.

There are actually four groups of cyclists traveling around the country this summer with a total of 85 people.

Their 4,000 mile mission is just a small part of a bigger mission. “We’re spreading hope, we’re spreading knowledge, and raising charity all for the fight against cancer,” said Liu.

The cyclists have each raised $4,500 and trained for 18 months ahead of the trip.

Each of them have their own reasons to ride.

“My grandfather actually passed away from pancreatic cancer back in 2019 so his two years was about a couple weeks ago,” said Amanda Martinez, one of the cyclists. “My mom is a breast cancer survivor so everyday I wake up and what gets me out of bed is her and thinking about her and riding for her,” said Liu.

The group is spending the night at the R.E. Olds Transportation Museum in Lansing. Scott Mrdeza, the executive director for the museum says the group gave him a call and asked if they could sleep there. “we’ve never had anybody sleep over at the museum in the past… the museum we often get a lot of donations to keep our facility running so why not share and pass that along to others,” said Mrdeza.

These bikers will be sleeping on the cement floor of the museum in their sleeping bags, but when you bike pedal 4,000 miles, there’s a lot tougher things that come your way.

“Luckily I have these teammates and meeting people along the way help me get through it,” said Martinez.