Group of Michigan parents launch online mask petition

Michigan (WLNS)—A group of hundreds of parents is banding together from communities around the state. They’re called MiPass, and their mission is simple. They’re asking the MDHHS to require masks for everyone in all Pre-K through 12 schools.

“We felt like we were not being heard. So I am so thankful that these other groups are trying to help,” said MiPass member, Katie Deck.

Deck is a mom from Howell. She’s also a nurse who’s seen what Covid-19 can do first-hand, and after seeing that many schools across the state were deciding to not mandate masks she knew she had to do something. So Deck started a group online with other moms and dads concerned about the safety of their kids in schools.

“Originally it was just to have other parents that felt the same way as me emailing and calling to get our side of the story out because there is a lot of people on the other side of this who are very loud and vocal, so we felt like we need a voice too.”

Now her group is one of many a part of the MiPass Community.

Together their petition has close to 7,000 signatures. The group is also asking for more consistency when it comes to schools releasing covid information.

“Some districts seem to be over notifying and then other districts seem to be under notifying. So we think a little bit more consistency would help parents a lot to make decisions about what is safe for their families,” said MiPass member, Nicole Kessler.

Deck wants people to remember, it’s not just about keeping kids healthy in the classroom. It’s also about keeping others safe at home.

“I’ve taken care of babies that have fought so hard for their first few weeks of life and their parents can’t even take them out anywhere because they’re so terrified that they would lose their child.”

Other moms in the group tell me that despite some of their districts deciding to now issue a mask mandate, they will not stop supporting other parents until they believe every child is safe.

https://actionnetwork.org/petitions/mdhhs-masks