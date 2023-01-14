GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WLNS) — A group in Grand Rapids joined a worldwide movement to protest the Taliban and its rules that threaten women’s rights in Afghanistan.

The Let Afghan Girls Learn rally happened in Grand Rapids early Saturday afternoon. Organizers said that women in Afghanistan are not allowed to attend universities or leave their homes.

Restrictions like these began in August 2020, when the Taliban regained control of Afghanistan after the United States pulled troops from the country.

A woman who escaped her native country to start a new life in the U.S. was at the rally.

She hopes that demonstrations like these may influence change in the future.

“It’s going to be another generation of chaos. We’re going to raise another generation that doesn’t know afghan history, that doesn’t know how to bring economic development to the country,” said Freshta Tori-Jan.

Organizers of the Let Afghan Girls Learn rally said they hope world leaders will step and punish the Taliban for its actions.