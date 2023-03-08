LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – March 8 is International Women’s Day, a time to honor their contributions and highlight their sacrifices.

Recently, the women of Iran have been facing life-and-death struggles.

Volunteers with Woman, Life, Freedom Michigan and many others traveled from all across the state to protest the Iranian government.

Their goal is to be a voice for the people of Iran and to raise awareness about what’s happening overseas.

Activists say the country is rife with police brutality, and government corruption.

More recently, hundreds of women were poisoned in their schools simply for trying to get an education.

“I lived for decades in Iran. People don’t have any rights to share their beliefs. If they believe in any different religion or anything that is not aligned with what the government wants. Governments try to advertise one type of thinking. Everyone needs to follow some kind of customs, some kind of religion, some kind of behaviors, and freedom is not there,” said an anonymous protester.

“We are here to amplify the voice of Iranian women, who are fighting fearlessly and bravely in Iran for their basic rights,” said Mahtab Maleki, a volunteer with Woman, Life, Freedom Michigan.