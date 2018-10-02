Group representing 15K doctors opposes recreational marijuana Video

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) -- - The debate over recreational marijuana rages on, and now, a group representing thousands of doctors has come out against legalizing it.

The group behind the ballot initiative to legalize recreational marijuana, "The Coalition to Regulate Marijuana Like Alcohol," says legalizing and taxing it would generate up to $134 million a year in taxes for state and local governments.

The Michigan State Medical Society says they do not think legalizing marijuana is a good idea, saying the health risks are too great. They say the tax dollars aren't worth the risk.

"Not only is it not worth it, but when we talk about revenue, we have to talk about the costs," Luke Niforatos of Smart Approaches to Marijuana said.

Smart Approaches to Marijuana backs Healthy and Productive Michigan's efforts to stop the drug from being legalized. Niforatos said the costs are too high.

"You have over 15,000 medical professionals that are represented by this organization," he said. "They all are saying that, according to the science, and according to marijuana's impact on the human brain and youth, they're saying no."

The group also says more teens and young adults are using marijuana in states where it's legal. But Josh Hovey, the spokesman for the "Coalition to Regulate Marijuana Like Alcohol," says the medical society is fear mongering.

"A lot of the information they've put out is blatantly untrue," he said. "When you look at the results from state health department studies in Washington and Colorado, teen use in those states has been found to be flat since they legalized."

Hovey added the issue for his group is decriminalizing and regulating the drug. He says marijuana has been around for a long time, and it isn't going anywhere.

"We think the smart thing to do is to start regulating it, start taxing it, get it under the control the control of government so we can make sure the products are safe and we stop wasting our tax dollars to enforce a failed policy," he said.

According to an EPIC-MRA poll, 51 percent of mid-Michigan voters support legalizing recreational marijuana. 46 percent are against it.