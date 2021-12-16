Group saves housing assistance program in Lansing

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – New tonight, word that homeless services in Lansing will be changing.

Federal assistance programs that were once operated by Holy Cross services will now be managed by different agencies.

The City of Lansing announced today that 4 housing assistance programs will now be managed by the Lansing Housing Commission and the Capital Area Housing partnership.

These are programs like rent and utility assistance. Services that are crucial when it comes to supporting the city’s homeless.

Holy Cross requested help running these programs a few weeks ago.

Officials at the Capital Area Housing Partnership say ongoing collaborations amongst several groups were designed to work as a safety net, and this proves that the safety net is working.

“This group comes together because we strongly believe and share values that every person in our community deserves access to safe, quality, affordable housing and that is going to take many different shapes sizes and forms for all of our neighbors, but that’s why these resources are critical,” said Rawley Van Fossen from the Capital Area Housing Partnership.

Now, these changes are only expected to be temporary.

The collaborative will start a bidding and application process to make sure the next group will have enough staffing and resources to continue to serve people in need.