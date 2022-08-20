LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – School is almost back in session, causing kids and parents to try and get all of their school supplies together.

That’s why some groups in the Lansing area held events with free backpacks, school supplies and haircuts on Saturday.

“If we can just help some of the families that are struggling right now, then that’s why we do it,” Joshua Gillespie, the director of LMTS Community Outreach Services, said.

Throughout Lansing, people came together to get ready for the upcoming school year.

“As a parent who has needed help lots of years for my own children, I know how it feels to need it, Ashleigh Spencer said.

Spencer is a hairstylist and at the Fledge in Lansing on Saturday, she helped kids get ready for school by offering free haircuts.

“That haircut isn’t just about your hair looking good. It’s about also making you feel good when you go back to your first day at school. Sometimes that can be scary. So imagine, you know, going there with a confidence boost,” Spencer said.

For 9-year-old Akhaos Hardwick, he said he’s nervous about heading back to school.

“Anything that can be a little embarrassing could like mess up your whole entire time for the whole entire time you’re at school,” he said.

Hardwick also said that events like this make him happy because they help those who need it most.

“They really support people that can’t have things that other people can,” he said.

Across town, more than 500 people gathered at Tabernacle of David Church for their annual back-to-school barbecue and backpack giveaway.

“Every year it’s something I look forward to. Every time we can come together and get back to our community, that is our mission,” Tamera Carter, the board director of Tabernacle of David Church, said.

Organizers said they are happy to give people a fun experience before the start of the school year.

“While it may be small in our eyes, it is having a great impact for the community or at least those who are here,” Gillespie said.

For both events, the goal was the same, to lend a helping hand.

“It was just really nice to see everyone come together to be able to give back to the community,” Spencer said.