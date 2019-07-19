Groups learn how to combat pain without opioid use

LANSING, Mich (WLNS)– Promoting patient safety and providing health care needs are just a few of the roles that case managers take on. Tonight they learned more about opioids and how to teach patients to manage pain without them.

“You can be in pain, but not need a high level opioid to manage that pain, there are other ways,” said Founding Board Member for the Capitol Area Case Management Council, Tory Hudson McDonald.

Those other ways are exactly what these case managers learned about.

“You look at physical therapy, you look at physical therapy,you look at non-opioid medications, you look at things like ice, heat, rest, massage, there are so many different methods of managing pain, other than just the opioids,” said Hudson McDonald.

She added that their goal is to help reduce the overuse and dependence patients have on opioids.

“We feel that as a health care provider, we need to know the best way to take care of patients,” said Hudson McDonald.