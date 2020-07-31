Growing trend of death cafes

There’s a new trend in a world with COVID-19– they’re called death cafes.

They are a place to find support and purpose in a world turned upside-down.

Nancy Chen has a closer look at a place where dying is the only subject.

From her home in Jacksonville, Florida, Nada Frazier is hosting what is known as a death cafe, an opportunity for strangers to freely talk about mortality.

The conversations are normally confidential, but this group agreed to let CBS News record a portion.

“I’ve got a little less than 6 months to live.”

“My husband just died 3 weeks ago.”

“My death may well be not what I’ve planned for with COVID.”

Dying without friends and family nearby has become common during COVID.

And in this death cafe, where many of the participants live in hard-fit Florida, it was top of mind.

Zac Addison told the group he believes he has contracted Coronavirus.

“It has raised anxiety. Of course, if I were to die, I wouldn’t want my spouse to be alone,” Zac Addison said.

Death cafes began in the United Kingdom and were mostly in-person events with cake and tea. But the pandemic has moved them online, allowing groups to go global.

This one had participants from Australia, Canada and Hungary. Death Cafe’s co-founder said interest is growing.

“I think it’s brought death into people’s awareness much more.” Susan Barsky Reid Death Cafe Co-founder said.

DEATH AND GRIEVING E

Death expert David Kessler feels death cafes give people a chance to share their deepest fears.

“It’s peer support. Where people are talking to one another and supporting each other with important information and their own experiences.” David Kessler Author of “Finding Meaning”

Tyrone Schmidt found the death cafe after being diagnosed with terminal cancer.

“I found it very warm and helpful. Just sharing. This is as deep as it gets.” Tyrone Schmidt who was diagnosed with terminal cancer.

He hopes continuing to share his fears about death will help make the most of the time he has left.