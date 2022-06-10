GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — The officer who shot and killed Patrick Lyoya during a traffic stop in Grand Rapids is expected to be arraigned in court Friday.

Officer Christopher Schurr, of Grandville, will be charged with second-degree murder at an arraignment hearing scheduled for 1:30 p.m. The arraignment will stream live on woodtv.com.

If convicted, the 31-year-old faces up to life in prison with the possibility of parole.

News 8 has received a transcript of a verbal testimony from a Michigan State Police detective to obtain an arrest warrant for Schurr.

According to the transcript, which echoes what was seen in videos that were released on April 13, Schurr pulled over a Nissan after running the license plate and finding that it belonged to a Ford on the morning of April 4.

When Schurr approached the driver’s side of the Nissan, the driver, Lyoya, got out of the vehicle, the transcript said. Schurr asked Lyoya if he had a license, which Lyoya said he did and turned to the car to get it. When Lyoya didn’t get his license, he walked away from the vehicle.

The testimony said that Schurr told him to stop and placed a hand on Lyoya’s shoulder. Lyoya then took off running. Schurr followed and radioed into dispatch to say he had “an individual running from him.”

Schurr tackled Patrick roughly 30 feet from the vehicle. A fight began and Schurr gave Lyoya commanded to stop fighting and resisting, court documents said.

Schurr used his Taser, a Model 7, on Lyoya. It has two separate sets of probes and can be deployed twice in probe mode, the transcript said. The first discharge sent the probes into the air. After the first discharge, Lyoya grabbed for the Taser. The pair struggled over the Taser and Schurr told Lyoya to drop the Taser, the probable cause affidavit said.

During the struggle, the pair ended up on the ground with Schurr on Lyoya’s back.

The testimony said that Schurr lost “complete control of the Taser” and that Lyoya had it in his control.

Schurr then pulled his firearm and fired a single round into the back of Lyoya’s head, court documents said.

In Schurr’s written statement, he confirmed that what the Nissan passenger’s video shows — Schurr drawing his firearm and shooting Lyoya in the back of the head, which caused his death — is what happened.

In a news conference Thursday afternoon, Kent County Prosecutor Chris Becker announced his decision to file charges against Schurr, who turned himself in. Online records showed he was in the Calhoun County jail in Battle Creek, which the Calhoun County sheriff noted was a “common practice” in cases where a defendant works for the jurisdiction in which he was arrested.

Schurr’s defense team released the following statement on Friday morning:

“We were disappointed to learn that Officer Schurr has been charged with murder by the Kent County Prosecutor. Officer Schurr is a decorated member of law enforcement who has dedicated his career to helping others and protecting the citizens of Grand Rapids. “The evidence in this case will show that the death of Patrick Lyoya was not murder but an unfortunate tragedy, resulting from a highly volatile situation. Mr. Lyoya continually refused to obey lawful commands and ultimately disarmed a police officer. Mr. Lyoya gained full control of a police officer’s weapon while resisting arrest, placing Officer Schurr in fear of great bodily harm or death. “We are confident that after a jury hears all of the evidence, Officer Schurr will be exonerated.” Mark D. Dodge, Dodge & Dodge, P.C. and Matthew G. Borgula, Springstead Bartish Borgula & Lynch PLLC

Grand Rapids Police Department Chief Eric Winstrom announced he was taking the initial steps to fire Schurr. As the process moves forward, Schurr will be suspended without pay. A final decision on his employment could happen as soon as early next week.

Lyoya, 26, a refugee from the Democratic Republic of the Congo who came to the U.S. several years ago, died April 4. Video released by GRPD shows that Schurr pulled Lyoya over, Lyoya ran away and there was a struggle that included Lyoya grabbing Schurr’s Taser. Schurr, who was on top of Lyoya trying to hold him down, shot Lyoya in the back of the head.