GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WLNS) – The Grand Rapids Police Department has released videos from a deadly officer-involved shooting that killed a 26-year-old man during a traffic stop.

The videos show the encounter from four different angles and were released as the Michigan State Police and the Kent County prosecutor conduct their own investigations.

The videos show the April 4 traffic stop from four sides, the officer’s dash and body camera, a doorbell camera from across the street, and cell phone video from the passenger who was with Patrick Lyoya, the man killed during the stop.

GRPD Chief Eric Winstrom says the officer first stopped Lyoya over a missed match car plate.

The videos show Lyoya stepping out of his car when he’s stopped. The officer tells him to get back in the car before asking for his license.

After getting the license from his car, Lyoya starts to walk toward the front of his car.

That’s when the officer tries to stop him and reaches for him. The pair struggled on the ground twice before a taser is deployed.

Officials say the taser did not connect and was shot into the ground. As the pair fights over the taser. The officer reaches for his gun and shoots Lyoya on the back of the head.

As multiple agencies investigate the shooting. The city’s office of oversight and public accountability says they will continue to oversee the investigation.

“The most important thing for my office to do is to monitor this investigation to ensure truth and accountability. There will be an internal affairs investigation. That investigation will be monitored by the Office of Oversight and Public Accountability. We will audit that investigation, we’ll seek transparency, we will seek truth,” said Brandon Davis with the Office of Oversight and Public Accountability.

Chief Winstrom says the officer’s name will not be released yet but says he’s on paid leave.