GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A murder suspect died after what the Grand Rapids police chief called a “running gun battle” with officers Thursday.

Grand Rapids Police Department Chief Eric Winstrom said it was not immediately clear whether the suspect was shot by officers or if he died “by his own hand” — something he called a “real possibility.”

The chief would not immediately confirm the name of the man who died, though he acknowledged that police were looking for Patrick Jones in the Oct. 11 shooting death of Tamiqua Wright.

Winstrom said the situation “unraveled so quickly.” The officers, members of a fugitive task force, were following up on a tip through Silent Observer about where the suspect may be. They came upon the man in an alley in the area of Jefferson Avenue and La Belle Street SE.

When the suspect clocked them, the chief said, he started shooting at them and took off. What followed was a “running gun battle” that spanned a couple of blocks, the chief said. Three officers returned fire. Eventually, the man went down in the 1400 block of Cass Avenue, north of Garden Street.

“Start to finish, I’d say (the shootout lasted) maybe three minutes,” Winstrom said.

A map shows where the shootout and chase began and ended.

No officers were shot. In his initial news conference around 1 p.m., the chief said he had not yet spoken to them.

“Numerous” shots were fired, though it wasn’t immediately clear exactly how many.

“The officers’ squad car was struck numerous times, I saw,” Winstrom said. “There were so many shots fired by this individual that there’s a real chance that there were residences struck, as well, and so I do have officers that are doing a full canvass of the area to make sure that there’s no other bystanders which were hit.”

Winstrom said he believed the man was armed with a semi-automatic 9 mm handgun.

“Extremely dangerous,” he said of the shootout in the residential neighborhood. “Those 9 mm rounds can go straight through siding. Extremely dangerous.”

“Extremely thankful no officers were hurt. Extremely thankful that no one on the street was hurt…” the chief added. “He was a wanted homicide offender, so we know he’s got the lack of respect for human life, so that was a real concern.”

Grand Rapids police on the scene along La Belle Street SE after a “running gun battle” that left a murder suspect dead. (Dec. 1, 2022) Grand Rapids police and Michigan State Police in the area of Hall Street and Jefferson Avenue SE on Dec. 1, 2022, after a “running gun battle” that left a murder suspect dead. Grand Rapids police and Michigan State Police in the area of Lafayette Avenue and Garden Street SE after a “running gun battle” that left a murder suspect dead on Dec. 1, 2022.

Michigan State Police have been called in to investigate the shooting. The three officers involved will be placed on administrative leave. When MSP’s investigation is complete, the Kent County prosecutor will decide whether the officers were justified in their use of force. All of that is standard procedure.

Winstrom said he hoped to be able to release body camera video as early as Friday afternoon.

“I’m hopeful that talking to the Michigan State Police, that they’ll be OK with (releasing the video). It seems pretty cut-and-dry so it would be nice to assemble this video and hopefully get it out tomorrow afternoon if, logistically, we can do it,” Winstrom said. “But now, we’re not talking just one camera; we’re talking at least three cameras of the officers. But I’ll just say, commitment from me: as soon as possible.”

The shooting happened near Southeast Career Pathways High School. Grand Rapids Public Schools ended classes early there as a result. Students would be bused home as usual. GRPS said none of its students were involved.