Gryphon Place puts on 8th annual walk for suicide prevention month

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WLNS) — The 8th annual Suicide Prevention Walk is kicking off 9 a.m. on Saturday, Sept. 25, at Bronson Park in Kalamazoo. The Gryphon Place will be putting on the walk for National Suicide Prevention Month.

Registration is $30 and includes a t-shirt, wrist band, and a meal ticket for the after walk community celebration event.

Participants will walk a 5K and help to raise awareness and money for suicide prevention. The funds raised by the community will support the local programs and services at the Gryphon Place.

The Gryphon Place helps people navigate conflict and crisis, foster resiliency, restore the community and support healing.

The Gryphon place hopes to bring awareness to others on the seriousness of suicide. They strive to prevent it on all measures, especially during a tough time that the world is facing.

The Suicide Prevention Walk serves as a day to come together to support the community, each other and loved ones. The ultimate goal of the walk is to save lives around the globe.

“We will be participating in the Gryphon Place Suicide Prevention Walk in Kalamazoo Michigan. We would love to see as many participants as possible come and walk to support not only our family who has been affected by suicide but countless others.” Sarah Trine, Michigan resident

In honor of the event, Trine made special t-shirts to help raise money for suicide prevention. Each t-shirt is $20. Trine says to message her on Facebook if you would like a shirt. T-Shirt orders must be in by Friday, Sept. 17.

Following the walk there will be a community celebration including food, music, crafts and more.

“Thank you everyone for all your support on an issue that is so dear to many of our hearts,” Trine said. “Let’s show all those struggling that their life matters and tomorrow needs them.”

You can donate to team StandUp8 for suicide prevention by clicking the link here: https://runsignup.com/standup8

To participate in the Gryphon Place Suicide Walk, you can register here: https://runsignup.com/Race/Register/?raceId=75941