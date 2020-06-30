Guests can now pick up fresh and frozen food at Target in Lansing

PEMBROKE PINES, FLORIDA – AUGUST 21: A Target store sign is seen on August 21, 2019 in Pembroke Pines, Florida. Target Corps. stock price soared after the retailer topped earnings expectations as the company announced that second-quarter profits jumped 17% to $938 million, while revenues rose to $18.4 billion, up 3.6% increase from the year-ago quarter. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

If you don’t want to spend time roaming the grocery store aisles for food in order to lessen the time spent in public spaces during the pandemic, Target is now offering same-day pickup services for its fresh and frozen items.

Starting this month, Lansing guests will have access to 750 fresh and frozen items, including produce, dairy, bakery, meat and frozen selections through Target’s Drive Up (curbside) or Order Pickup (in store) services. That’s in addition to the items they can already pickup across categories in home, apparel, essentials and more.

Pickup services will continue to be free, with no minimum order or membership required and orders including fresh and frozen groceries will be ready in a few hours and can be picked up at the guest’s convenience.

Target is beginning to offer the service at 400+ stores in the Midwest, and expanding to 1,500 stores around the country by the holiday season.