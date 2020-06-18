Gun activists gather at State Capitol for Second Amendment Rights rally

Lansing, Mich. (WLNS) Gun activists are gathering at the State Capitol right now to show support for the Second Amendment.

Organizers tell 6 News Reporter Kalie Marantette the goal of the rally is to “push for peace” across the country.

The rally will start at approximately 6:00 p.m.

Many of the people here are armed, but one of the protesters, Ryan Kelley, says this is a peaceful protest.

“Guns demand peace. It’s a constitutional right, and number two, it’s a way to keep the peace that we have an obligation as a militia to ensure peace is kept,” Kelley told 6 News.