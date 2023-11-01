LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Michigan lawmakers have adopted legislation that will make it illegal for individuals convicted of domestic violence misdemeanors to possess guns.

The legislation passed the Michigan House Wednesday. The three-bill package passed on a 58-52 vote in the House. Republican State Representatives Mark Tisdel of Rochester Hills and Tom Kuhn of Troy joined the Democratic majority to pass the bills.

They are now headed to Gov. Gretchen Whitmer.

Under current Michigan law, only those convicted of felony domestic violence crimes lose the right to own a gun. Unlike felon possession prohibition, however, the ban on those convicted of misdemeanor domestic violence will not be able to own or possess a firearm for 8 years following the completion of their sentence.

The new legislation will put Michigan in line with 33 other states.

“This is a huge victory for domestic violence survivors,” said Kelly Dillaha, Michigan Director of the women’s advocacy organization Red, Wine & Blue, “As a child, I lived through the traumatic experience of domestic violence with a gun. I’m so relieved and proud that fewer little girls will have to live through that same nightmare. Today, we’re giving domestic violence survivors the hope and safety they deserve.”

Opponents at Great Lakes Gun Rights took to X, the social media platform formerly known as Twitter, to blast the passage.

“8-year gun ban for people convicted of non-violent misdemeanor offenses, under the guise of fighting “domestic violence.,” the organization posted.

End Gun Violence Michigan says the need for the new law is urgent.

“The need for these laws is urgent: 70 Michigan women and children are killed by an armed abuser each year,” the group wrote in a press statement. “Domestic violence is five times more likely to turn deadly when there is a firearm in the home. Two-thirds of mass shootings are related to domestic violence. According to the Brady Campaign, domestic violence murder has increased by 22% in the past 5 years.”