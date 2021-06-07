Gun, cash register stolen from Okemos Vietnamese restaurant

OKEMOS, Mich. (WLNS) — Owners of 102 Pho and Banh Mi say the restaurant was broken into on Friday evening.

According to a Facebook post from the owner, no one was injured in the break-in, but someone took the cash register, a few personal belongings, daily cash exchanges, and a gun.

A video of the break-in was also posted on the Facebook page, you can watch that here.

As of now, the 102 Pho and Banh Mi restaurant will remain closed until Wednesday, June 9, 2021, opening at 11:30 a.m. and closing at 8 p.m..

<<<This story is developing and will be updated.