LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Bills that would add additional restrictions to gun purchases have passed a committee in the Michigan State House.

The bills passed the committee 8-5. It took nearly three hours of discussion and testimony on Wednesday. It was purely on party lines.

Some of this legislation has come from what happened just down the road at Michigan State University last month.

Some speakers said these bills wouldn’t have changed anything from that night, and these pieces of legislation would only endanger society more, while others supported the passage of these efforts

Supporters say the package of bills is crucial in saving human lives and are urging the House Judiciary Committee and other lawmakers to pass them.

“As a survivor of gun violence, my dad took his life with a firearm in 2014, had these laws been in place for example red flag law, we could have had his gun safely removed from him, and his life possibly could have been spared. So these gun laws are very very important,” said Celeste Kanpurwala, Chapter Lead of Moms Demand Action.