LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Efforts from the pro-gun lobby to recall state lawmakers who supported gun safety legislation are not going away,

Despite the pro-gun lobby’s plans, they are not ready to announce the recall list just yet.

Just after Jan. 1, Brenden Boudreau from the Great Lakes Gun Rights group issued a recall warning.

But what does that mean?

Lawmakers, Democrat or Republican, who voted for gun legislation could face a possible recall because Boudreau thinks more laws are not needed.

“There’s this idea that we need more laws to solve all of society’s ills but yet the very laws that are on the books don’t do what they’re supposed to do,” he said.

The recall warning was four months ago and since then, there has not been a word on what’s been going on until now.

An inside source told Skubick that “there is a hunger to recall lawmakers” and the recall effort is quietly being developed.

The last time a lawmaker was recalled from office, it was 2011, and Rep. Paul Scott was removed from his post.

Since then, lawmakers have made it more difficult to remove anyone via recall.

The lawmakers most likely to be on a recall list are those who narrowly won the election last time. They are vulnerable, and if only a few Democrats are booted out of office, their control of the legislature would be threatened.

The gun lobby is not talking, but one 6 News source says it is trying to decide who is on the list. There should be a decision by late summer.