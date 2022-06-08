UPDATE (6/8/2022) – H.R. 6370 has been passed by the U.S. House of Representatives. It now goes on to the U.S. Senate.

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – On the same day that the survivors of the Uvalde school shooting are testifying before members of Congress, a bill introduced by Michigan Congresswoman Elissa Slotkin is going to the floor for a vote. It would require the safe storage and locking of guns in any circumstance where children could have access to them.

H.R. 6370 has been called the “Safe Gun, Safe Kids Act”. Introduced back in January, penalties could include fines or up to 5 years in jail for people who do not properly secure guns.

Slotkin said this bill is in reaction to the shooting at Oxford High School back in November. In that incident, police allege the shooter used a gun purchased by his parents to kill four classmates and injure seven others.

She stresses that this bill is geared toward responsibility after purchase and is not aimed to restrict ownership.

“Our Oakland County Prosecutor is breaking ground and is trying to go after the parents but there is no law on the books. There is nothing that said parents can be held critically liable if their child takes a weapon that was unsecured and uses it in a crime. So, we wanted to try and underget that a little bit with some law and just say look, you just have to take reasonable efforts to secure that weapon,” said Rep. Elissa Slotkin (D) 8th district.

Lawmakers have yet to vote on the bill, but Slotkin said she is confident of a passing vote. This article will be updated as 6 News learns more.