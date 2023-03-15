LANSING, Mich. (WOOD) — Former Congresswoman Gabby Giffords is joining advocates and lawmakers for a rally at the Michigan Capitol to demand action on gun safety.

Organizers said the rally is in support of an 11-bill gun safety package moving through the Michigan Legislature. Speakers at the rally will include Giffords, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, U.S. Rep. Elissa Slotkin, D-Lansing, and Michigan Senate Leader Winnie Brinks, D-Grand Rapids.

The rally is scheduled to start at 11 a.m. Wednesday. It is streaming on woodtv.com.

It comes more than one month after the Feb. 13 deadly shooting on Michigan State University’s campus. Three students were killed in the shooting: Arielle Anderson, Brian Fraser and Alexandria Verner. Five other students were injured.

Whitmer was one of the first to speak at the event.

“The good news is we do not have to live like this and we will not live like this anymore,” said Whitmer. “That’s why we are here today. Of course, we can and we will take action. We know that every person has the right and the freedom to feel safe in their place of worship, in their place of education, in their neighborhood, in their workplace, in their community. That is a freedom we must fight for.”