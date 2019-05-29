Gun Violence Drastically Increased In Jackson, Now the City is Ready to Take Action

Jackson (Mich) WLNS - "It's time to take bold action," said City of Jackson Mayor Derek Dobies.

In 2016 there was 71 shooting, in 2018 that number jumped to 124. Data from The National Network says a small group of people make up a lot of the crime.

"120 to 150 individuals they've been kind of able to identify at this point as being tied to at least 50% of the gun crime within the city of Jackson," said Jackson Police Director Elmer Hitt.

Group Violence Intervention (GVI) is a program that will join together the Police Department and Community leaders to address people committing crimes with a three-prong approach.

"If you continue this behavior, law enforcement will make it a point to address you. The community spoke of we don't want this in our community, and also the message of there is help, there is support in the community."

GVI is one of the programs that were brought up at the Jackson City Council meeting on Tuesday. The other was Shot-Spotter, a program that uses technology to detect gunshot noises and alert police.

Neither were added to the 2019-2020 budget, but Councilwomen Kelsey Heck says they should be brought back up in the coming weeks and could go into action soon after.