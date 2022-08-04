EATON COUNTY, Mich. (WLNS) — An early morning Thursday report of shots fired turned into one man arrested, all because of a drone.

According to the Eaton County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page, deputies responded to 12:30 a.m. a call of shots fired in the 200 block of Renker Rd. on the east side of Delta Township

The caller heard three shots and then saw a man walking down the street with a gun.

Later on, an Eaton Co. Sheriff’s Sergeant located the suspect and saw him with a gun in his hand.

The suspect fled to the 500 block of Dibble, where he fired another shot.

Deputies along with the help of Michigan State Police and Lansing Township Police flooded the area and were able to contain the suspect in the 500 block of Dibble.

The sheriff’s office drone team responded and within minutes was able to get the drone in the air.

The drone quickly located the suspect and was able to give the information regarding the suspect to the deputies on the ground.

Courtesy: The Eaton County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page

Eaton County Deputies, along with MSP Troopers and K9, were able to safely take the suspect into custody.

The suspect was arrested and is lodged at the Eaton County Jail.

“Sheriff Reich is proud of the team effort of everyone involved to take this suspect safely into custody,” the post concluded.