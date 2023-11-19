LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — A 35-year-old woman died of a gunshot wound Saturday on the 2800 block of Averill Drive in Lansing, police said.

At about 6:02 p.m., LPD officers responded to a report of a 32-year-old woman with a gunshot wound on Averill Drive, off of South Waverly Road. However, when they arrived, they found that the victim was 35 years old and not 32.

The 35-year-old woman was pronounced dead at the scene. LPD Captain Eric Pratl said police believe the shooting was not a random act.

The investigation remains active as LPD works to determine the sequence of events and more details about the shooting.

LPD is asking anyone with information relating to the incident to contact the department at 517-483-4600, extension 5. You can also call Crime Stoppers at 517-483-7867 or send a private message through LPD’s Facebook page.