Gyms, bowling alleys, ice rinks and more all allowed to open but with new regulations

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WLNS)– Gyms, bowling alleys, ice rinks and more all allowed to open under new regulations.

The new executive orders allow gyms to open September 9th. They can operate at 25 percent capacity and everyone must wear masks at all times.

Pools can also open, but jacuzzis, saunas, cold plunge pools and steam rooms must remain closed.

Some of the new regulations for gyms could be hard to mandate, like making sure everyone is wearing a mask at all times.

“I think the consistency on behavior of everybody so we’re going to be educating, we have been educating our caregivers, but also educating our members on proper protocols and making sure everyone is staying safe at all times,” said executive director of Michigan Athletic Club, Bob Diamond.

Also making sure everyone stays six feet apart.

“What we’re going to be watching are the individual rooms the group exercise studios, the restaurant, the fitness floor, so the individual rooms we’re going to make sure that we’re adhering to the minimum standards,” said Diamond.

Under the order, ice rinks, bowling alleys and roller rinks can open solely as a venue for organized sports.

“We’re really excited for the rinks to open and we’re open to working with all guidelines and obviously we’re nervous we’re nervous about the virus but we’re excited to have everyone back out doing what we love,” said Trisin Llewellyn, a hockey coach for the Meijer Hockey Club out of East Lansing.

Llwelleyn’s team has been practicing in the parking lot since the rinks closed. They say while it’s a way to stay active, it’s still not where they want to be and are looking forward to rinks opening back up.

