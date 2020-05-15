Habitat for Humanity Capital Region accepting donations of returnable cans, plastic bottles

Lansing, Mich. (WLNS) —

Running out of room in your garage to store returnables? Habitat for Humanity Capital Region is accepting donations of returnable cans and plastic bottles at the Lansing and Williamston ReStores on Saturday mornings from 10 AM – 1 PM, now through June 6th.

This is an opportunity to get cans and plastic bottles off your hands while recycling centers are closed and put the money to good building homes, communities, and hope in the Capital Region. Every donation makes a difference; just 12,000 cans can build an entire accessibility ramp for a person in need of safe access in and out of their home!

“We hope to engage with more people in our community who may not have been to our ReStores or on a Habitat build site before. This is an important time to provide opportunities for people to give back to their community and support their neighbors,” said Resource Development Director, Carmen Hall.

Donating is simple and safe. Rinse your recycling and separate cans and plastic bottles (no glass) into separate bags. Then drive through the Lansing or Williamston ReStores during drop off hours, follow instructions posted at the stores, and pop your trunk for a contactless donation. ReStore staff will handle the rest.

Lansing ReStore, 1941 Benjamin Drive, Lansing, MI 48906

Williamston ReStore, 954 E Grand River Avenue, Williamston, MI 48895

The Habitat Capital Region ReStores are temporarily closed per CDC and government recommendations during the COVID-19 pandemic, and are not able to accept any item donations, only returnable cans and plastic bottles. “The team is very excited for this opportunity to get to work, raising the funds that keep Habitat Capital Region building,” said ReStore Manager, Allison Gardner.