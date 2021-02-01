Habitat for Humanity Capital Region kicks off new program called Women Build Wednesdays



LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) It’s time to be thinking about something new this year called Women Build Wednesdays. Habitat for Humanity Capital Region’s Women Build Program promotes the involvement of women in the construction and rehabilitation of Habitat homes. This program is built by women, funded by women, and empowers women.

This years Habitat CR https://www.habitatcr.org/ is kicking off something called Women Build Wednesdays taking place on the first Wednesday of each month, beginning this Spring. To secure a volunteer spot, each participant commits to raising funds to support the building and rehab of Habitat homes throughout Ingham and Eaton Counties.

Contact Resource Development Director, Carmen Hall at Habitat for Humanity Capital Region for more information and to join us for a Women Build Wednesday this year! *Women Build does not exclude men – it encourages women to become empowered to break down stereotypes and show what we can do when we come together!