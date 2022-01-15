Habitat for Humanity gets $2M grant for home repair needs

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Habitat for Humanity of Michigan has received a $2 million federal grant to address home repair needs of 160 low-income families.

The funding is from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development’s Healthy Homes Production Grant Program, Habitat for Humanity of Michigan said.

The grant increases the nonprofit’s current repair program by 50% and allows for training and resources to build capacity for Habitat for Humanity affiliates and minority- and women-owned businesses. It also will promote expanded healthy homes intervention in Michigan.

“We all gain when people live in homes that are healthy and don’t make them sick with illnesses such as asthma from mold and lead-based paint illnesses,” said Sandy Pearson, president and chief executive of Habitat for Humanity of Michigan.

The grant is part of more than $104 million awarded from HUD to 60 nonprofit organizations, and state and local government agencies in 29 states to protect children and families from home health hazards.