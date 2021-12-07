‘Hadestown’ cast member working to empower future generation

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Today the curtains will open at the Wharton center, for the tony award winning show Hadestown.

And for one artist, getting representation on stage is something she’s working to see more of.

Belén Moyano is an artist, but also an advocate working to bring more diversity to theatre stages nationwide.

During the pandemic she helped start Edify. It’s an initiative that uses storytelling as a catalyst for change.

Moyano says she’s doing what she can to help uplift the next generation of artists.

“There is power in our voice. There is power in our abilities to connect with others and there is so much power in art. So I am just such a firm advocate of utilizing your talents and your abilities and every interest that you have and putting that together and making something that can allow others to shine and flourish and fly,“ Moyano said.

