LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — For many, Halloween is about having fun–putting on costumes and all the sweet treats. But it can be a risky time for some pets.

“Kids drop candy and other treats, and they go underneath the leaves,” said Julie Duke, owner of Prancing Poodle Pet Care & Dog Walking Services.

Chocolate and many other kinds of candy–and even snacks like raisins–can be poisonous and even deadly to your pets.

Duke works with dogs, and she said it’s smart to pay extra attention while walking your dog on Halloween, and in the days following. Even in the house, she said, you should put away candy. “Bring it out if your kids want it a couple of times a day. But as far as setting it out, if you have animals that can get access to it, it’s not safe, period,” said Duke.

If your pet does get into candy, Duke urges you to contact a vet or the animal poison control center. There are many factors that contribute to how your dog will react to certain amounts of candy, so it’s better to be on the safe side. “If you think you can wait it out, you can’t wait it out. Your animals are not going to survive,” said Duke.

Halloween can be a risky day for pets. (WLNS)

Halloween day, including the candy, can make for a risky day for pets. (WLNS)

And with the door opening and closing all night to Trick-or-Treaters, Duke said putting your pet in a secure room ensures their safety. “Follow the “Lost and Found” pages for Ingham County and Lansing,” Duke said. “You’ll see the day after Halloween, or Halloween night, all of these animals will have gotten out. And all of these owners are crazed because their dog or their cats got out and they don’t know when, they don’t how.”

If your furry friend has a costume for Halloween night, there are a few things you should check on before decking them out. “That there’s nothing on the costume that they can chew and get off and swallow. Or something that’s loose, where they could get it caught on something and maybe strangle themselves,” Duke said.

She hopes these tips will help people to keep their animals safe this year on Halloween night.