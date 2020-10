Families might find new ways to celebrate Halloween this year during the COVID-19 pandemic, but one tradition will probably stay the same.

That tradition? Parents taking candy from the kids.

A new poll finds 79% of parents take candy from their children after trick-or-treating.

They say it’s for “safekeeping.” The poll shows 31% of parents plan to stash some of the best candy for themselves.

The poll was done for the National Confectioners Association.