LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Halloween is on Monday, but celebrations are already underway in Lansing.

Capital Hippie, located downtown, hosted a Halloween extravaganza called Scare on the Square.

The event was full of fun for all ages and featured lots of candy, costumes, food and even belly dancers.

Organizers said they put the event together to get more people downtown and to have some Halloween fun.

“We kind of wanted to get the community out to have some Halloween fun and to bring people downtown and let you know that you can now shop in downtown. There’s a lot of retail where maybe there wasn’t as much a year or two ago,” organizer Laura Castle said.

Also on Saturday, Pure Hearts hosted its second annual Stuff the Bus fundraiser.

Kids had a chance to show off their Halloween costumes and get candy. Others were able to donate items to those in need.

“We’re here to help people in need. That could be a health issue such as cancer. It could be the loss of a job. We’re just trying to be able to fill in the gap,” founder Sabrina Newton said.