(WLNS) — When it comes to Halloween, more people than ever are skipping traditional festivities.

New data released today shows trick-or-treating will be down 41 percent for households with children under the age of 14, because of COVID-19.

This study was done by a professor from the University of Delaware and a doctor at Michigan State University.

The study also shows 42% of households expect to eat less Halloween Candy this year.