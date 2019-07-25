Hamburg Township lifts burn restrictions following weekend storms

WLNS – As a result of the numerous storms that occurred over the past weekend, Hamburg Township is going to lift the burn restrictions for a period of two weeks to allow residents to have a chance to clean up yard debris.

That two week period starts July 25th and ends August 7th.

All burning requirements for Open Burning listed in Hamburg Township are required to be followed during the two week burn period.

List of requirements: Hamburg Township Open Burning Ordinance

For more information, contact the Hamburg Township Fire Department at 810.222.1100.