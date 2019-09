The cast of “Hamilton” is performing in Lansing Monday to raise money for charity.

Several cast members will hold a concert at The Loft on Michigan Avenue at 7 p.m. The concert raises money for Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS.

Several songs from the 1990s will be performed.

6 News spoke with cast member Jennifer Geller about the concert and her role in Hamilton. Click the video above to watch that full interview.