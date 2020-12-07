Hand recount for the 71st District House Seat happening today

EATON COUNTY, Mich. (WLNS) – An election recount will be held in Eaton County today regarding the race for the 71st District House Seat involving incumbent democratic representative Angela Witwer and her republican challenger, Gina Johnsen.

The recount is being initiated by the Johnsen campaign, who is also paying for the county’s services.

As of now, Representative Witwer defeated Johnsen by more than 2,000 votes with 51.2% of the vote to Johnsen’s 47.3%.

The recount, which will be done by hand, will happen at the Delta Community Center.

Officials say, 10 teams of two will recount the ballots with observers from each side watching, and the Eaton County Board of Canvassers will also be on hand to judge any challenges.