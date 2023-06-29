New signs announcing MIchigan’s distracted driving laws will be posted at 37 border and state line crossings. (Photo/MDOT)

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — As you cross into Michigan from Canada or out-of-state, you might notice the new road signs announcing the state’s new distracted driving laws.

Starting Friday, June 30, Michigan is the 26th state to ban the use of handheld electronic devices while driving.

The Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) will install “Hands-Free Device Use” signs at 37 locations along state line and U.S.-Canada border crossings, according to an MDOT press release.

Installation of signs will begin this week and will continue through the summer.

MDOT’s dynamic message sign (DMS) boards will also remind drivers of the new laws.

Texting while driving became illegal in Michigan in 2010, but the new legislation this year prohibits almost all use of electronic devices without hands-free technology.

“Improving safety for our road workers is a top priority for the department, and these new laws will help to ensure that our roads and work zones are protected from distracted driving,” said State Transportation Director Brad Wieferich in the press release.

More information on the legislation and the penalties involved can be found here.