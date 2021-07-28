Hands-free Michigan coalition launch

DETROIT, Mich. (WLNS) – The Kiefer Foundation, along with families impacted by distracted driving, will launch a new hands-free Michigan coalition today in Detroit to try and stop the big increase in crashes and fatalities caused by distracted driving.

Officials say, there was a 12% increase in fatal crashes in 2020 with a 15% increase so far this year.

One of the major causes for fatal crashes now is distracted driving, which officials say increases the chances of an accident by 50%.

The coalition’s goal is to increase the safety of drivers with the help of law enforcement and other safety groups.

Today’s virtual launch is scheduled to begin at 1 p.m. and can be seen on Zoom.

