LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Meet Giles – he’s a handsome, friendly grey-haired tabby who arrived at Ingham County Animal Control and Shelter after someone left him at a veterinary office in a carrier.

At 2 years old, Giles is youthful and outgoing, though not quite a kitten. He “should do well in just about any tabby-loving home,” his friends at ICACS said.

Giles is neutered, vaccinated and microchipped. To find out more about him, you can click here or call ICACS at 517-676-8370.

Ingham County Animal Control and Shelter is at 600 Buhl St. in Mason.