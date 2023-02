Courtesy of The City of East Lansing Facebook Page

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – The East Lansing Hannah Community Center and the East Lansing Public Library will be closing their doors early Thursday night.

The Hannah Center’s doors will be locked at 8:15 p.m. due to icy road conditions, and the library closed at 8:00, the City of East Lansing confirmed.

Overnight parking requests have also been suspended.

