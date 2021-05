LANSING, Mich (WLNS)- The Reo Town and friends of Lansing Regional Trails will host ‘Tidy up Reo Town’.

Volunteers will walk the neighborhood and surrounding river trail to pick up trash and keep the area looking clean.



The event will go from 10 A.M. to 2 P.M. Disposable gloves, trash bags, and maps will be provided at check-in.