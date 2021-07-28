HAPPENING TODAY: Several job fairs across Lansing

A signs announcing they are hiring hangs in the window of a restaurant in the Greenwich Village neighborhood of Manhattan in New York, Tuesday, May 4, 2021. Some restaurants in New York City are starting to hire employees now that they can increase their indoor dining to 75% of capacity starting May 7. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer)

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — If you look around, you can see “Now Hiring” signs everywhere, and this trend isn’t going anywhere.

“Well I just got hired.”

It was a good day for Valarie Naranjo, who just got hired on the spot at Buddy’s pizza.

“80% of it is just showing up and the opportunities that they’re giving you right now is huge I would take advantage of it stop by and talk to a manager”, continues Naranjo.

The pizza restaurant currently has more than 500 positions open across the state.

General manager Jeff Monroe says they’re looking to fill them right away and hope this job fair can make that happen.

“Whoever comes in we are interviewing immediately on the spot today and if you get hired after 90 days you can get 300 dollars as a sign-on bonus.”

Buddy’s was not the only place in Lansing that held a job fair today.

“Got all my information here going to go home and get online and start this process.”

The U.S. Post Office is looking to fill 200 spots in the greater Lansing area alone and one of the people applying today is Tony Garcia.

“If you wanna work you can do it there’s no excuse not to get out there get busy.”

Officials with both Buddy’s and the U.S. Post Office say they need workers now more than ever and are planning to hold more job fairs in the future.

For those who are looking for a job in education the Michigan Department of Education is holding a job fair on August 4th.