LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Alicia Keys is a 1-year-old border collie/Jack Russell Terrier (border jack) who’s ready to play to the hearts in your home. Her friends at Ingham County Animal Control and Shelter have described her as a bouncy girl who loves people, toys, and any kind of new adventure.

Alicia was already adopted once after being found as a stray, but the other dog in that house wasn’t taking to her, so she’s looking for a new home now. “She’s a happy-go-lucky girl and should do well in just about any home willing to give her the time and energy she needs to thrive!” said Alicia’s friends at ICACS.

At 1 year old, Alicia’s spayed, vaccinated and microchipped. Empire Motors of Lansing has sponsored her adoption fee, so there’s no cost to adopt her. To find out more about Alicia, you can click here or call 517-676-8370.

Ingham County Animal Control and Shelter is at 600 Buhl St. in Mason.