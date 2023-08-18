HILLSDALE COUNTY, Mich. (WLNS) — A public health advisory is in place for a suspected harmful algal bloom in Lake Diane in Hillsdale County, as issued by the Branch-Hillsdale-St. Joseph Community Health Agency, in consultation with the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS).

Harmful algal blooms are caused by cyanobacteria, which sometimes can produce toxins called cyanotoxins that can be harmful to pets and people.

Staff from the Department of Environment, Great Lakes and Energy (EGLE) took water samples from Lake Diane on Aug. 15.

Preliminary field testing identified cyanobacteria formations on the northeast side of the lake. Testing for the presence of cyanotoxins is pending.

“Lake Diane residents and visitors are encouraged to avoid any discolored water, scums, or algal matter, including floating rust-colored mats or clumps,” says Paul Andriacchi, Environmental Health Director.

To make a report, contact the EGLE Environmental Assistance Center by calling 800-662-9278 or emailing AlgaeBloom@Michigan.gov. Sending photos is helpful to investigating staff.