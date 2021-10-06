Hartland Schools detects 25 new COVID-19 cases

HOWELL, Mich. (WLNS) – Hartland Schools in Howell have detected 25 new COVID-19 cases, the superintendent announced on Wednesday.

Seven cases were detected in the middle school and 18 were detected in the high school.

“In the past week, I have been notified of positive or probable COVID cases at Hartland Middle School (7) and Hartland High School (18). Please understand that a positive case does not necessarily mean a quarantine took place if the case was due to outside exposure, and the student was not in school.” Superintendent Chuck Hughes said.

